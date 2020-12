COVID-19 testing will be available in Hāmākua and North Kona this morning.

One of the testing sites will be located at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex Center from 8-11 a.m. The second will take place at Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona from 9 a.m. to noon.

The next scheduled test is a District Test on Tuesday in South Kohala at the Ho‘oko Park in Waikoloa Village.