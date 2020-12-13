Nuisance Coastal Flooding Expected Across Big Island

Over the next couple of days, high astronomical tides and higher than predicted ocean water levels will combine to produce nuisance coastal flooding across most of the Big Island.

This will occur in the early morning hours each day, around the time of high tide. The highest tides of the week are expected near Monday’s new moon, and will slowly lower thereafter.

Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for information about predicted astronomical tides and observed water levels in your area.