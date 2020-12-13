Missing Big Island Man Found in Good Health

Missing Big Island Man Found in Good HealthDecember 13, 2020, 11:24 AM HST (Updated December 13, 2020, 11:24 AM)
A missing Hilo man has been located.
Andrew Steven Schwartz, 30, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Police reported that he has been located in good health.
HPD offered its thanks to members of the public who assisted in providing information and leads during the time Schwartz was missing. Information from the public often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of missing person cases.