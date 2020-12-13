Hunters Discover Dead Body in Volcano

An investigation has begun after a body was found in Volcano on Saturday.

The Hawai‘i Police Department reported that two hunters discovered a body on a remote trail in the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve. At around 5 p.m., the hunters contacted the authorities, relaying that they had discovered the badly decomposed body on the trail several miles in from Captains Drive in Fern Forest.

The investigation is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest. Due to the dangerous and remote location of the remains, and the approaching darkness, detectives and HFD Rescue personnel responded to the scene early Sunday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department assisted with flying police detectives, DLNR, and rescue personnel into the remote location, and airlifting the body out. The victim was then transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for early this week to determine the cause of death. Identification of the victim will be done by means of dental or DNA comparison.

Detectives are continuing this investigation and are currently reviewing pending missing person cases.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or via email at [email protected] gov.