December 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 2:03AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead