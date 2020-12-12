DOH Reports 198 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 198 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 19,148 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 99 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.9%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Seventeen new cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to statistics provided by the DOH. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,211

Hawai‘i: 1,708

Maui: 684

Kaua‘i: 130

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 287

A total of 1,361 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 271 have died.