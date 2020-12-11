KCH Conducts Successful Trial Run COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Kona Community Hospital (KCH) conducted a successful trial run COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic, which was run in real-time, tested processes for the hospital’s large scale vaccination campaign that is slated to launch upon emergency use approval by the FDA of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thursday’s run-through was very successful. Employees from Registration, nursing, education and IT all took part in the mock clinic. This allowed us to identify a few gaps and tighten up our processes,” said Lisa Downing, Employee Health and Infection Prevention Director.

Kona Community Hospital officials received word Wednesday they would be receiving one shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which they expect to receive early next week.

The hospital will be providing vaccinations to all West Hawai‘i Region employees, including those at Kona Community Hospital, Kohala Hospital, the Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center and affiliated staff at Ali‘i Health Center.

“I am so proud of our team,” Downing said, “We are ready to manage a mass vaccination clinic for healthcare workers, and ultimately our community if needed.”