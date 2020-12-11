DOH Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 89 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 18,951 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 87 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Three new cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to statistics provided by the DOH. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,059

Hawai‘i: 1,691

Maui: 662

Kaua‘i: 125

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 286

A total of 1,357 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 269 have died.