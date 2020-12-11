DOH Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

DOH Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases StatewideDecember 11, 2020, 1:33 PM HST (Updated December 11, 2020, 1:33 PM)
‹
›×
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 89 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 18,951 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was also identified.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 87 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Three new cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to statistics provided by the DOH. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
- O‘ahu: 16,059
- Hawai‘i: 1,691
- Maui: 662
- Kaua‘i: 125
- Lana‘i: 106
- Moloka‘i: 22
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 286
A total of 1,357 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 269 have died.