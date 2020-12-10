Lava Lava Beach Club to Reopen Next Week

Lava Lava Beach Club, situated in Waikoloa on Anaehoomalu Bay, will open its doors at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Lava Lava Beach Club has made a few changes since closing earlier this year, adding more spacing between tables and a little more space between patrons and the sunsets.

From 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can enjoy menu items including heavy pupus, soups and salads, and burgers. This is also liquid happy hour, with drinks $2 off. After 5 p.m., and moving into the sunset hours, Lava Lava Beach Club will serve a full dinner menu and a full menu of beverages and tropical drinks.

“All of us here at Lava Lava Beach Club are working hard to ensure that safety protocols are in place so our guests can have that beach vibe meal while enjoying Anaehoomalu Bay, stunning sunsets, and getting their toes back in the sand,” said co-owner Scott Dodd. “It’s time, and we are ready.”

The Lava Lava Beach Club staff is COVID-19 protocol trained, according to a release from the restaurant. Following mandated CDC safety and sanitary guidelines, tables and bar seating will follow social distancing protocols with team members taking needed precautions to help ensure the health and safety of patrons.

For more information, including menus, log onto www.lavalavabeachclub.com.