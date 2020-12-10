Keahuolu Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary announced Thursday.

As the areas where this person works are cleaned regularly, the courthouse will remain open. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.

The employee was last at work on Dec. 8 and received a confirmed positive test result that same day. The employee does not work in a courtroom and did not have close or frequent contact with coworkers or court users.