Hawai‘i County Announces 2021 Park Closure Schedules

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces its 2021 closure schedule for Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu‘u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach. Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.

Located in Puna, Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park will be closed on the third Thursday of each month and reopened at 9 a.m. on the following day. The closure dates are:

Jan. 21

Feb. 18

March 18

April 15

May 20

June 17

July 15

Aug. 19

Sept. 16

Oct. 21

Nov. 18

Dec. 16

Located in North Kona, Kahalu‘u Beach Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:

Jan. 5

Feb. 2

March 2

April 6

May 4

June 8

July 13

Aug. 3

Sept. 7

Oct. 5

Nov. 2

Dec. 7

Located in South Kohala, Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach will be closed all day on the following dates:

Jan. 13-14

Feb. 10-11

March 10-11

April 14-15

May 11-13

June – No scheduled closures

July – No scheduled closures

August – No scheduled closures

Sept. 14-16

Oct. 13-14

Nov. 17-18

Dec. 8-9

For more information, contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at 808-961-8311 or [email protected]