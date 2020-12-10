DOH Reports 123 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 123 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 18,864 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 90 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%

Twenty-four new cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to statistics provided by the DOH. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,003

Hawai‘i: 1,688

Maui: 644

Kaua‘i: 123

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 278

A total of 1,354 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 268 have died.