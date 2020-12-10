Coast Guard Searches For Man Overboard SE of Big Island

The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from a commercial fishing vessel off the Big Island.

Rescue crews are combing the ocean for a 32-year-old male who is reported to have fallen overboard a vessel late Wednesday approximately 150 miles SE of the Hawai‘i Island coast.

At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from the master of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Goddess reporting the situation. Sector Honolulu watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched rescue crews including partner agency assets, according to a CG release.

Multiple air and surface CG crews are searching with assistance from the Navy, Marines, and an automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER) in the area.

Currently searching are:

-An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew

-The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

-Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircrew

-Two Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (MV-22B) aircrews

-A Marine KC-130 aircrew

-The vessel Kamokuiki

-The crew of the Sea Goddess

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.

The weather on scene is winds of five mph and seas up to six feet.