State Reports 4 New COVID-Related Deaths Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 80 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 18,741 since the pandemic began. Four new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 93 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

Twelve new cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, according to statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,924

Hawai‘i: 1,664

Maui: 633

Kaua‘i: 121

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 271

A total of 1,346 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 266 have died.