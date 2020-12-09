HPD Seeks Missing Hilo Man

Police are searching for Andrew Steven Schwartz, who has been missing since last month.

The family of the 30-year-old Schwartz, who resides in Hilo, has not seen or heard from him in two weeks. They have noted to police they hold concerns for his welfare. Schwartz is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schwartz to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or via email at [email protected].