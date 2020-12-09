HPD Searching For 12-Year-Old Runaway

Big Island authorities are searching for a missing juvenile.

HPD said 12-year-old Kaydence Nakila-Zieger of Pāhoa is a runaway and was last seen in Ainaloa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with long, curly light brown hair and brown eyes. Nakila-Zieger was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black and white striped tank top, gray cotton shorts, and slippers. Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.