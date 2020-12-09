Body Found in Gulch Likely Victim of Accident, Police Say

Big Island police found a badly decomposed body in a Pa‘auilo gulch late last week.

On Wednesday, officials said the physical remains appear to have injuries consistent with an accidental fall.

According to the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on the body, which was found on Dec. 2, 2020, there were no signs of additional traumatic injuries. Foul play is not suspected. A full autopsy report is pending.

Positive identification of the victim is pending the results of DNA identification. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or via email at [email protected]