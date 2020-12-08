Shark Attacks Surfer at Honolua Bay on Maui

Shark warning signs are up on either side of Honolua Bay after a surfer was attacked by a shark this morning.

The signs are placed, one mile on either side of the bay, from DT Fleming Beach Park to Punalau Beach, also known as Windmills. The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reports that a man, 50-60 years-old was paddling out from the old ramp in the bay when the encounter occurred. It is unknown if others were in the water and DOCARE reports ocean conditions were poor due to high surf. The man was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery. It is not believed the surfer was involved in the WSL Women’s Professional Surfing Competition. The organizers of the event voluntarily suspended the competition, as did the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), which had issued a Marine Ocean Water Event (MOWE) permit for it.

Following standard protocol, after a shark incident, warning signs will remain in place until at least noon on Wednesday, after Maui County and State personnel determine there is no further shark presence.