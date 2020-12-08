Police Renew Search For Missing Kaʻū Man

Big Island authorities continue searching for Christopher-Jay Baird, who was last seen in the Hawaiian Ocean View estates subdivision more than one year ago.

The 38-year-old Kaʻū man went missing on Nov. 30, 2019. Baird is described as a local male of a medium build, standing approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may frequent the Kailua-Kona area. Police ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Michael Santos of the Area II Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224 or by email at [email protected].