Hawaiian Electric Payment Centers to Permanently Close

Hawaiian Electric’s walk-in payment centers in Hilo and Kona will permanently shut their doors due to declining use and customers adapting to other payment options. Centers are also closing on Maui Moloka‘i and O‘ahu.

Payment centers statewide were closed in mid-March to keep customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have remained closed. Even before the pandemic, fewer than 5% of customers used the company’s walk-in payment centers. Those customers are now using other payment options, including automatic bill payment.

Although the walk-in centers are closed, payment drop boxes are available in Hilo, 1200 Kīlauea Ave.; Kona, 74-5519 Kaiwi St.; and Waimea, 66-1591 Kawaihae Rd.

Electric bills can also be paid at Western Union locations for those who prefer to pay in person. The company is encouraging customers to enroll for online services through its Online Customer Service Center or mobile app. Click here to learn about other payment options.

Hawaiian Electric service disconnections for nonpayment have been suspended through Dec. 31, 2020, unless extended by regulators. Customers can check www.hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19 for updates on the disconnection moratorium.