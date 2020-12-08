DOH Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Tuesday reported 53 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 18,661 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 93 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.8%.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,879

Hawai‘i: 1,652

Maui: 618

Kaua‘i: 120

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 19

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 264

A total of 1,329 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 262 have died.