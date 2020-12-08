December 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 08, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov