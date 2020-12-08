COVID-19 Testing Scheduled in North Kohala Today

A Targeted COVID-19 Test is open to the public in North Kohala today.

The pop-up clinic will be held at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au from 8 a.m. to noon. The next scheduled test is for Wednesday where two district tests are scheduled — one in South Kona at the Konawaena High School and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium.

An ‘Ohana food service is also scheduled today in Ka‘ū at the Hongwanji Temple in Naalehu. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.