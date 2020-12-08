Big Island Keiki in Need Receive Holiday Gifts Through ‘Heroes and Helpers’ Event

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Annual Shop with a Cop in Hilo pivoted to a drive-through event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 5, 63 children received gifts through a drive-through set up at the Hilo Target. The contactless event was rebranded as Heroes and Helpers, with 30 Hawai‘i Police officers who volunteered to distribute the gifts. Twenty Hawai‘i Air National Guard volunteers provided manpower at the registration table and participants drive-through route.

“This special event brings much needed holiday joy to teens and young children during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers,” according to a press release from Catholic Charities.

The 2020 focus was primarily keiki and youth from the Ka‘ū District and based on COVID-19 affected needs.

The children had a $100 budget to shop online products available in-store. The wish lists were then provided to volunteers who picked up the items before the event.

Funds were donated by a TARGET Corporate grant, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Hilo VFW Post 3875, HEI Charitable Foundation, Kolton and Alissa Wong, Kean Wong, Edmund Olson Trust/ Ka‘ū Coffee, and annual anonymous donor families.