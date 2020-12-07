Hawai‘i Orders First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday placed its first order for coronavirus vaccines. The requested vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and said to be 95% effective.

Initially reported by Hawaii News Now, the order is for fewer than 5,000 vaccines. It’s what is called a prepositioning order and represents a fraction of what the state will order should the vaccine be approved by the FDA.

A DOH spokesperson said the prepositioning order won’t be shipped until US Food and Drug Administration approval is confirmed. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has said in the past that no vaccine will be used in Hawai‘i until it is approved by the FDA and declared safe by state health authorities as well.

Green said that vaccinations of healthcare workers, first responders, and the elderly are likely to begin in the next 10-15 days. However, medical supplies in the amount necessary for mass vaccination of the general population is not likely until late spring or early summer.