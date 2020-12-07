December 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 07, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.
