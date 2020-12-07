December 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead