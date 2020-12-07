Big Island Elected Officials to be Sworn in Monday

Big Island elected officials will be sworn in today as part of the Hawai‘i County Executive and Legislative Inaugural Ceremony.

Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, County Council Chairwoman Maile David will all speak publicly, following the keynote address by former Mayor William P. Kenoi.

The inaugural ceremony will begin at noon Monday and will also include the oaths of office by all elected officials. The ceremony will stream locally on Spectrum Channel 55, online at naleo.tv/channel-55/, and will stream on Facebook Live on Nā Leo TVs Facebook page.