L2020 Offering Free KTA Gift Cards For Holiday Season

La‘i‘ōpua 2020 will distribute $30 KTA food gift certificates for the holidays.

The drive-through event, which is free to the community, will take place on Dec. 12, 2020. It will be held at the La‘i‘ōpua Community Center parking lot, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last. There are enough certificates to hand out one per vehicle to 350 vehicles.

This initiative is possible because of a donation from the Robertʻs Foundation,