HPD: Outstanding Warrants List for Dec. 4, 2020

As of Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Timothy O.C. Ginn, 50, Ocean View

Kaleo R. Gionson, 41, Kamuela

Dean C. Gipson, 57, Kailua-Kona

Maria F. Girangaya, 29, Ocean View

Barbara E. Girard, 42, Pepe‘ekeo

Veniamin V. Glazkov, 26, Waipahu, HI

Nani T.K. Glenn, 41, Kailua-Kona

Philippe Glenn, 60, Honomu

Aric C. Glimane, 43, Keaau

Namoi N.W. Glimane-Kim, 39, Kea‘au

Eric S. Goetz, 41, Kailua-Kona

Alexander E. Goggin, 37, Seattle, WA

Anzley B.S.K. Gohier, 28, Pāhoa

Alicia S. Golden, 44, Kailua-Kona

Anthony Golden, 31, Mountain View

Annette L.K. Golding, 46, Volcano

Douglas Goldsmith, 73, Hilo

Angela Gomes, 57, Holualoa

Keaau K. Gomes, 33, Pāhoa

Matthew K. Gomes, 60, Hilo

Ray Lynn L. Gomes, 29, Kea‘au

Ronald F. Gomes, 60, Kailua-Kona

Rupert J. Gomes, 58, Kea‘au

Stanley S. Gomes, 57, Kailua-Kona

Bradley Gomes-Akina, 21, Kea‘au

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.