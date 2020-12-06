HPD: Outstanding Warrants List for Dec. 4, 2020

HPD: Outstanding Warrants List for Dec. 4, 2020December 6, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 5, 2020, 3:50 PM)
As of Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawaii Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Timothy O.C. Ginn, 50, Ocean View
Kaleo R. Gionson, 41, Kamuela
Dean C. Gipson, 57, Kailua-Kona
Maria F. Girangaya, 29, Ocean View
Barbara E. Girard, 42, Pepe‘ekeo
Veniamin V. Glazkov, 26, Waipahu, HI
Nani T.K. Glenn, 41, Kailua-Kona
Philippe Glenn, 60, Honomu
Aric C. Glimane, 43, Keaau
Namoi N.W. Glimane-Kim, 39, Kea‘au
Eric S. Goetz, 41, Kailua-Kona
Alexander E. Goggin, 37, Seattle, WA
Anzley B.S.K. Gohier, 28, Pāhoa
Alicia S. Golden, 44, Kailua-Kona
Anthony Golden, 31, Mountain View
Annette L.K. Golding, 46, Volcano
Douglas Goldsmith, 73, Hilo
Angela Gomes, 57, Holualoa
Keaau K. Gomes, 33, Pāhoa
Matthew K. Gomes, 60, Hilo
Ray Lynn L. Gomes, 29, Kea‘au
Ronald F. Gomes, 60, Kailua-Kona
Rupert J. Gomes, 58, Kea‘au
Stanley S. Gomes, 57, Kailua-Kona
Bradley Gomes-Akina, 21, Kea‘au
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.