December 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 06, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Looking Ahead
