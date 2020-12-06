Big Island Coronavirus Update For Sunday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those, three cases are travel-related.

As of Sunday, two people are hospitalized with coronavirus islandwide. A total of 49 deaths have been reported on the Big Island since the pandemic began. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks.

The coronavirus continues to surge across the United States mainland at higher levels than ever before, both in identified cases and fatalities. Any travel to the mainland should be done with extreme caution.