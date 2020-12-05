DOH Reports 133 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 133 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 18,423 since the pandemic began. Five new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 85 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 12 new cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,695

Hawai‘i: 1,636

Maui: 594

Kaua‘i: 119

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 18

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 254

A total of 1,326 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 261 have died.