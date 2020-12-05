Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Dec. 5-11

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Dec. 5-11. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 62, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 11, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO

Roving single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 8, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HĀMĀKUA

Roving single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 34, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HĀMĀKUA

Roving single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 45, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 4, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 33, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 18, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work.