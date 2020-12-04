Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Puna Man

Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old Puna man.

Kaleo Cachero was last seen on Sept. 21, in the Hilo area at about 11 a.m., wearing unknown clothing. He has a medical condition that requires medication.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Cachero is described as 5′ 5″, 290 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on Cachero’s whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00