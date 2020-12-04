December 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 34 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

