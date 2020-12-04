Big Island Road Closures, Dec. 4 to Dec. 6

By Big Island Now
December 4, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2020, 4:35 PM)
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK): Single-lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 11, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

