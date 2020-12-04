Attempted Murder Investigation in Ocean View Now Ruled Suicide, HPD Reports

An attempted murder investigation out of Ocean View last month has since been ruled a suicide, Hawai‘i Police Department reported Friday.

The initial investigation stemmed from an incident on Nov. 2 when authorities initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after Ka‘u patrol officers located the body of 41-year-old Carlwin David, in the 92-8000 block of Leilani Parkway in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

After an autopsy was conducted at Kona Community Hospital, the Ocean View man’s death was ruled a suicide with the cause of death as asphyxiation by hanging.

David had been wanted for questioning in connection with an early morning shooting that took place in Ocean View on Oct. 26. Ka‘u patrol officers responding to a call discovered a 41-year-old Ocean View man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the roadway of the 92-8000 block of King Kamehameha Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone who may have information about either of the incidents is asked to contact Detective Michael Santos at 808-326-4646, ext. 224, or email [email protected] or to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.