Statewide COVID Totals Jump Back to Triple Digits

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 144 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 18,168 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were also identified.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 78 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

A total of seven new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 15,540

Hawai‘i: 1,613

Maui: 565

Kaua‘i: 116

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 18

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 228

A total of 1,315 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 246 have died.