Police Seek Public’s Help Locating 38-Year-Old Man

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s help locating 38-year-old Blake Silva.

Silva was last seen on Dec. 3 at approximately 1 a.m. in Pa‘auilo driving a silver-colored 2010 Toyota Corolla with Hawai‘i License Plates HLP110, on Pa‘auilo Makai Road. Silva is approximately 5’7″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A photo of Silva has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.