Kona Dance and Performing Arts Opens its Doors After Nearly 7 Months of Closure

Kona Dance and Performing Arts in Kealakekua has reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic closed classes for seven months.

More than 70 students are enrolled and 21 registered dance classes are being offered in-person and virtually, following the CDC guidelines. Class offerings include jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, musical theater, Hip Hop and more.

The studio’s managing director Heidi Noche said it’s been wonderful to welcome students back to Kona Dance classes. Due to the pandemic, Noche explained the studio was unable to hold three of their biggest fundraisers.

Noche said they spent the summer fundraising and making repairs to their main dance floor after it was damaged during the heavy spring rains.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We are thrilled to be here for the community during such a critically difficult time,” Noche said. “The opportunity for movement, expression and creativity is needed more than ever. In this way, we hope our opening during this time can aid in fostering healthy community members.”

Kona Dance and Performing Arts classes are available for adults and keiki from ages 3 to 18. The faculty is composed of eight professionally trained dancers with expertise in multiple dance genres and performance arts. The next enrollment period opens at the beginning of December and the unique configuration of classes allows for the whole family to enjoy dance and enrich their lives through the arts.

Enrollment Information 2021 Sessions:

Jan. 11-March 13, 2021

March 22-May 22, 2021

“Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, ” Ms. N oche says, “we are offering classes at the lowest rates in our history to ensure that our struggling community can still participate.”

For more information about class offerings, times, and rates call the studio at 808-657-4472 or

email [email protected]

Additional Resources can be found at: