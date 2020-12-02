Trail, Area Closures Set For Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park This Week

The trail from the Honokōhau Harbor gate (near the boat wash area) to ‘Ai’opio Fishtrap/Honokōhau Beach will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

The closure is a matter of public safety and will result from the planned cutting and removal of large, invasive, non-native Kiawe trees.

Alternative access to ‘Ai’opio Fishtrap and Honokōhau Beach will be open from the Honokōhau Harbor access road on the north side of the harbor.

For further information, contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 808-326-9057.