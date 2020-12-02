Surveillance Footage Captures Images of 2 Individuals Reportedly Involved in Robbery

Surveillance footage of robbery suspects in Hilo. (PC: Hawai'i Police Department)

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted in a robbery that occurred in downtown Hilo.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28. Video surveillance captured the images of the suspects in front of a business on Kamehameha Avenue.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ identities is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or to contact Detective John Balberde with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or email [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.