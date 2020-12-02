Missing Kea‘au Man Sought by Police

Big Island authorities are searching for a missing 35-year-old man.

HPD has asked for the public’s help to locate Albert Aukai Manners. He was last seen in Kea‘au on Nov. 20, 2020. He is known to frequent Puna, specifically the Kea‘au area. Manners is described as a local Hawaiian male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The clothing he was wearing before he went missing is unknown. He has several prominent tattoos, including:

G A on his back

BJPenn.com on his neck

Nova Uniao across his abdomen

96720 on his chest

In loving memory of Albert Always Bad Manners on his chest

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Isabell Feki via the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.