HPD Opens Attempted Murder Investigation After Shooting in Pāpa‘ikou

By Big Island Now
December 2, 2020, 8:55 PM HST (Updated December 2, 2020, 8:55 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated an attempted murder investigation after a reported shooting on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Pāpa‘ikou.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the area of the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station on the Old Mamalahoa Highway. Police contacted two victims who reported being shot at by a male suspect who left the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival. One of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old male was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries. He later underwent surgery and remains in stable condition. The other victim, a 50-year-old male, was not injured.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation which is classified as attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area to contact Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email him at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

