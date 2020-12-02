High Surf Advisory Issued For Big Island

A northwest swell has arrived and brought with it potentially hazardous surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island through Thursday evening. Shorelines in the North Kona, South Kona, South Kohala, and Ka‘ū Districts may be impacted by large breaking waves over eight feet high.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, and shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the advisory, the following are issued: