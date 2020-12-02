December 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 01 at 3:24AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west northwest wind.

Looking Ahead