Make the Most Out of Giving Tuesday

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we spend — but on Giving Tuesday, we give.

Today, individuals globally are encouraged to donate to organizations and causes that help their communities. GivingTuesday takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled economies, wages and changed the way people act in public altogether.

“If there has ever been a year when charitable need was at its highest, 2020 surely rises to the top,” the Better Business Bureau (BBB) stated in a release this morning.

One of the organizations residents can donate to is the American Red Cross. Thousands of people have stepped up as first-time volunteers during the pandemic.

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the US have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.

“As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, local disasters like the threat of Hurricane Douglas — plus the relentless storms and wildfires nationwide — have upended hundreds of thousands of lives across the country,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region. “Through it all, more people are stepping up as Red Cross volunteers to help others — even as they cope with COVID-19. It’s a true testament to the humanitarian and Aloha spirit of people in Hawaii and across our country.”

To donate, click here.

West Hawaii Community Health Center is also seeking community donations. The health center provides access to healthcare regardless of ability to pay.

“In order to provide this care, we rely on donors like you,” the health center stated in a Facebook post. “Your support helps us to provide perinatal support and care for mothers to be, translation services for our patients, and outreach to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The BBB offered tips on how to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season:

Watch out for name similarities. Before you give, be sure you have the charity’s exact name to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.

Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations.

Be wary of emotional appeals.

Check with state charity officials for the legitimacy of organizations. You can find this information on the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) website.

Avoid charities that don’t disclose.

Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.

Research tax status. Don’t assume every organization claiming to do good is a tax-exempt charity.

You can check an organization’s tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Also, make sure your contribution is tax-deductible.

Research on give.org.