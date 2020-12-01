Kona Man Reportedly Steals Vehicle After Entering a Home Without Permission

A Kailua-Kona man is facing an array of property charges after entering a home without permission and reportedly threatening the resident.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol officers responded to a reported active burglary of a residence in the 74-500 block of Palani Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been home in bed and was confronted by the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Nicholas A. Volpa, who entered the residence without permission.

“Volpa allegedly made threats towards the victim and proceeded to make a search of the residence, eventually leaving in the victim’s vehicle,” according to an HPD press release Tuesday evening.

Volpa was later located on the 78-6000 block of Walua Road after unlawfully entering into another occupied residence without permission. Patrol officers were successful in locating the stolen vehicle and arrested Volpa without incident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Volpa was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, habitual property crimes, resist order to stop, and driving without a valid license.

Volpa is also on state parole. His total bail was set at $74,000.

“The Hawai‘i Police Department wants to thank the public with their assistance and would like to remind the public that in light of Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige’s current COVID-19 emergency proclamation which is still in effect, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses,” the press release states. “These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.”