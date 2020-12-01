KCH Clears Hospital of COVID Patients Monday

As of Monday afternoon, Kona Community Hospital reported zero patients currently admitted for coronavirus treatment.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, KCH reported that all patients had cleared its intensive care and acute care units. No patients were on ventilators.

While not likely to be permanent, the news is encouraging, as it accompanies several consecutive days of new Big Island cases in the single digits, according to daily statistics provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

Hawai‘i Department of Health statistics indicate that the Big Island’s two-week average is seven new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.5%. These numbers are particularly strong considering the return of trans-Pacific arrivals to the island in much larger numbers than the last several months.

Big Island residents are reminded, however, to be vigilant in wearing face coverings in public and social distancing. Health officials believe a spike in cases is imminent due to holiday gatherings over Thanksgiving.

A total of five patients treated for COVID-19 infection at KCH have died since the Big Island began tracking pandemic statistics at the end of February.