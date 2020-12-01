HVNP Releases December Flight Operations Schedule

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces flight plans for December 2020.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

Flights will occur on the following days:

Dec. 1-3, 2020, between 7-10 a.m., for petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa from Kīlauea to 9,000-ft. elevation.

Dec. 8, between 8 a.m. and noon, to survey for Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death in the Kahuku Unit between 2,000- and 4,000-ft. elevation.

Dec. 8, between 9:30-11:30 a.m., for backcountry trail maintenance along the Kaʻū Desert Trail between Hilina Pali Lookout and Pepeiao.

Dec. 10, between 10 a.m. and noon to survey for Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death in the Thurston Special Ecological Area between 3,000- and 4,000-ft. elevation.

Dec. 15, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive fountain grass surveys and control along from the Kaʻū park boundary to Keauhou Trail, from sea level to 4,000-ft.elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.